NFL star gives back to next generation at John Burroughs School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade “Foye” Oluokun returned to his hometown during the NFL offseason to visit his family and the students of his alma mater John Burroughs School.

“Being able to come back, I want them to see that I was a student just like them,” Oluokun said. “I just want to be able to show them an example of what life could be like. Whatever they aspire to be, that it’s achievable.”

Oluokun has been the leading tackler in the NFL for the past two seasons.

He graduated from Yale before getting drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was signed by Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

“I see it as a skill being able to get to the ball, making an impact on the game that way,” Oluokun said. “It’s never my goal to lead the NFL in tackles. It’s always my goal to win as many games as possible.”

Raised in Normandy, Oluokun attended Burroughs, where he participated in multiple sports, including baseball and basketball.

A three-time state football runner-up, Oluokun’s claim to fame is his dunk against the Chaminade team that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum played for.

“We beat them the year before, in their championship, before Jayson Tatum was there, so the head coach changed up the seeding for the little tournament,” Oluokun said. “He made us the first game they played, thinking they would get revenge on us. We ended up manufacturing a win against them. Anytime I’m in the room with the best, I’m going to play right on par with them.”

Oluokun said the confidence he gained from playing in competitive scenarios growing up motivated him as he explored sports beyond high school.

He grew up playing with one of the nation’s top running back recruits, Ezekiel Elliott.

“Zeke is so important in my sports career,” Oluokun said. “He taught me how to have fun playing sports in the most competitive environments.”

After high school Foye prioritized academics, committing to play football at Yale.

“Knowledge is power in this life,” Oluokun said. “I always love giving my story and making sure that I stress on academics and how important it was to me and my family, because if football didn’t work out, I was definitely going to go a different route, and I definitely had that option.”

John Burroughs is celebrating its centennial year, so they invited their star student to speak at a Friday morning assembly to show an example of born-and-raised St. Louis success.

Burroughs Head of School Andy Abbott introduced Oluokun to his current students after watching Foye grow into the person he is today.

“I met Foye for the first time when he was 12,” Abbott said. “Everybody knew he was a good athlete, so to watch him continue to do it is amazing. You are pulling for him because he’s such a positive person. He was always humble and kind to his peers, so I think everyone was behind him.”

Daniel Harris was an academic advisor to Oluokun when he attended Burroughs.

“I always remember conversations with Foye’s dad, and he made a point to let me know as one of Foye’s advisors, ’I’m going to guarantee that my children always give back,’” Harris said. “This big concept that I talk about with my teams a lot is personal responsibility and daily excellence: that’s who Foye Oluokun is at all times.”

Years removed, Oluokun lives up to his promise, giving back to where it all began.

