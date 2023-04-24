New teacher salary benchmark report highlights gross underpay of teachers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Education Association (NEA) today unveiled findings from four new reports looking at educator pay and school finance across the country.

Overall, these reports have found that while teacher salaries went up in many states, any gains that teachers have made in their salaries have been erased by high inflation, meaning that when accounting for inflation, teachers today are making less than they were 10 years ago.

The four NEA reports are:

Rankings and Estimates Report provides comparative state data and national averages for a wide array of public K-12 education statistics, including average teacher salary and spending per student.

Teacher Salary Benchmark Report provides information from 12,000 local school districts on starting teacher salaries and salaries at other points of the teaching career continuum.

ESP Earnings Report offers a pay breakdown of school support staff, also known as education support professionals, working in K-12 public schools and higher education.

Higher Education Faculty Salary Analysis looks at full-time faculty and graduate assistant salaries at the national, state, and institutional levels.

This report and other NEA salary reports provide ample evidence that educators are grossly underpaid. Moreover, the Economic Policy Institute finds that the teacher pay penalty has reached a record high. Competitive pay is one of the common-sense solutions to addressing the educator shortage crisis, yet during the 2021-2022 school year, salaries declined in four states: Hawaii (-5.5%), Minnesota (-3.6%), New Mexico (-1.2%) and Nevada (-0.6%). The data is released as the media has reported teacher turnover hits new highs across the United States.

“We know that’s not enough money to raise a family on and in fact, too many of our education support staff – their children, qualify for free and reduced lunch,” President Pringle explained. “That is not okay and we know that is contributing to the education shortage that is a crisis in our country.”

The national average public school teacher salary in 2021-22 of $66,745 represented a 2% increase from the previous year and is projected to increase a further 2.6% for 2022-23. However, over the past decade average teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation. On average, teachers are making $3,644 less than they did 10 years ago due to an estimated 6.4% decline.

The national average beginning teacher salary was $42,845. For 2021-2022, the average increase in starting teacher salaries trailed inflation by 6.6 percentage points. When adjusted for inflation, the starting teacher salaries are now $4,552 below 2008-2009 levels.

Teacher salaries top out at $100,000 in 13.1% of U.S. school districts, while 16.9% of districts pay a top salary that is below $60,000.

Almost 40% of all full-time K-12 education support professionals earn less than $25,000 annually. More than a third of all education support professionals (K-12 and higher education combined) working full-time earn less than $25,000 annually.

“We have to come together, understand our shared responsibility to fight for the investment in our public schools, in our educators, and demand we have changes in policies and the equitable funding of our schools,” President Pringle said.

Pringle points to power in numbers as those with collective bargaining abilities saw an advantage. According to the NEA report, teachers earn 25% more, on average, in states with collective bargaining, and school support staff earn 15% more. In addition, higher education faculty in unions make about $4,000 more than non-union faculty in the same states.

