Missouri Botanical Garden hosts Chinese Culture Days
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a chilly Sunday afternoon at the Missouri Botanical Garden, but the crowds still gathered for Chinese Culture Days.
The popular festival showcases Chinese art, dance and culture with live performances and hands-on experiences.
The festival is a collaboration between the garden and the Chinese Culture Education Foundation.
