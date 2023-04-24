Local organization hosted fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local organization is stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees.
Depaul USA provides homeless services, and on Sunday morning, it hosted a fundraising reception for its latest project.
The organization is raising money to buy St. Michael’s House, a place for Ukrainian refugees to stay in St. Louis.
You can find out more about the work of Depaul USA on their website.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.