Local organization hosted fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Depaul USA provides homeless services, and on Sunday morning, it hosted a fundraising reception for its latest project.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local organization is stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees.

The organization is raising money to buy St. Michael’s House, a place for Ukrainian refugees to stay in St. Louis.

You can find out more about the work of Depaul USA on their website.

