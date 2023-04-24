Local organization hosted fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local organization is stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees.

Depaul USA provides homeless services, and on Sunday morning, it hosted a fundraising reception for its latest project.

The organization is raising money to buy St. Michael’s House, a place for Ukrainian refugees to stay in St. Louis.

