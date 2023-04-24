Herman’s Farm embraces new methods to keep plants warm from the frost

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Over at Herman’s Farm orchard in St. Charles, they’re doing everything they can to protect their crops before more frost comes overnight. They’re aiming to keep them in great condition before they can sell them this summer.

“This is crazy weather,” said owner Tom Goeke.

The seven-acre farm has around 10,000 tomato plants, and they are bracing for summer when they typically sell 8,000-10,000 pounds of tomatoes a week.

Here in mid-April, he’s making sure his plants make it until then.

“We’re not using crazy products anymore, going back to the basics,” said Goeke.

One of the creative methods they’re using at Herman’s is putting a high-propylene spun woven cloth on some of the outdoor crops that keep them warmer during the day and night.

“20 degrees warmer during the day and then at night, since it warms the ground up, the plant actually thinks it’s in May instead of April,” said Goeke.

And before the tomatoes go outside - they’re first in a temperature-controlled ‘hoop house,’ a greenhouse for crops.

“The environment here is just perfect,” said Goeke.

He said that just being in the greenhouse environment alone, the plant can produce three to four times more tomatoes than normal. He said every plant in there is healthy and sellable come summer.

“I bought one of these five years ago; I should’ve built five, ten years ago,” said Goeke.

Goeke said when he was younger, to fight the frost, they would start small fires to warm the air.

Now he does not suggest that method, and if you can’t find any of the high-propylene spun woven cloth, you can also go the ole’ fashioned route and cover your plants with a blanket.

“The plants pretty much can take the cold. It’s just that it’s gonna have a tough time handling the frost; it’s the frost that does the damage,” said Goeke.

