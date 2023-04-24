First-ever STL Tech week starts Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first-ever tech week in St. Louis starts on Monday.

The week includes more than 30 free events across the area that will cover a wide variety of topics, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

St. Louis Mayor TIshuara Jones and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be part of the opening ceremony Monday morning.

