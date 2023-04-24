First-ever STL Tech week starts Monday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first-ever tech week in St. Louis starts on Monday.

The week includes more than 30 free events across the area that will cover a wide variety of topics, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

St. Louis Mayor TIshuara Jones and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be part of the opening ceremony Monday morning.

For a full list of events, click here.

