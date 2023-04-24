Episode 231: Alpha Brewing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beer and science.

It’s been more than a decade since Derrick Langeneckert graduated with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, and he eventually took that knowledge not to a hospital but instead, to a brewery.

He got experience working at Square One Brewery before deciding to venture out on his own and start his brewery. Alpha Brewing was born in the spring of 2013. And while it’s been 10 years, Derrick says they really feel like it’s just been a few years since they got in their groove when they opened their larger space in Tower Grove South.

Now they’re preparing for what comes next, including more beers and expanding into the world of distilling as they prepare to open a second location on Delmar.

