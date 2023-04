ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol said an 80-year-old man died in Warren County when his pick-up truck was struck by a train.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before noon on Sunday.

Police said the victim was on Archer Road, just south of I-70, when he drove into the path of the train. He died at the scene.

