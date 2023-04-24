Driver crashes through headstone store in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Workers are cleaning up after a car crashed into a building on West Florissant.

News 4 saw the scene this morning at the Tom Murray Monument Company.

This was by Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The building owner said last night a driver came off the road and plowed through a wrought iron fence, knocking several monuments flying and hitting the building.

The owner said the building is insured, and he is working with the insurance company now.

He also said the business is still open, and anyone who has ordered a headstone will get it with no delays.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

Latest News

CVPA students, families commemorate victims, six months after school shooting
CVPA students, families commemorate victims, six months after school shooting
Andy Cohen to be added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame
Andy Cohen to be added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame
Workers concerned over drinking water at St. Charles Amazon facility
Workers concerned over drinking water at St. Charles Amazon facility
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors from office