Driver crashes through headstone store in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Workers are cleaning up after a car crashed into a building on West Florissant.

News 4 saw the scene this morning at the Tom Murray Monument Company.

This was by Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The building owner said last night a driver came off the road and plowed through a wrought iron fence, knocking several monuments flying and hitting the building.

The owner said the building is insured, and he is working with the insurance company now.

He also said the business is still open, and anyone who has ordered a headstone will get it with no delays.

