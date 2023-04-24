Andy Cohen to be added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame

The host of Watch What Happend Live with Andy Cohen will be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame next month.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you’re a St. Louisan who has made it, you land on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Delmar Loop.

Up and down the drag, famous St. Louisans line the sidewalks, and in the coming weeks, you can expect to see a new star.

Coming to the sidewalk of more than 150 stars: Realty TV star Andy Cohen.

The host of Watch What Happend Live with Andy Cohen will be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame next month.

He’ll receive his star and make remarks during a ceremony on May 5. The event is open to the public and will be just outside the Moonrise Hotel on Delmar near Skinker.

Cohen’s star will join other more than 150 other St. Louis greats, some of which include Chuck Berry, Scott Joplin and Yogi Berra.

