AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors from office

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general demanding the authority to remove local prosecutors from office.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general demanding the authority to remove local prosecutors from office.

The filing urges the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to give the state the authority to remove local prosecutors they say, ”Refuse to put the law ahead of their personal politics.”

The filing centers on Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ removal of a county state attorney who promised not to prosecute those who provide abortions in violation of Florida law.

