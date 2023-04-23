Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Monday morning
  • Highs return to the 60s starting Monday
  • Rain chances return beginning Wednesday

Tonight through Monday: Frost and freeze potential exists again for tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop to 36° for St. Louis, however outlying or lower-lying areas will have even colder temperatures at or below freezing. You’ll once again need to protect and cover the plants tonight. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb into the 60s.

What’s next: Temperatures next week will reach the 60s most days. This is still below average but warmer than the weekend temperatures. Rain chances develop Tuesday and showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

