Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning

Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Monday morning

Highs return to the 60s starting Monday

Rain chances return beginning Wednesday

Tonight through Monday: Frost and freeze potential exists again for tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop to 36° for St. Louis, however outlying or lower-lying areas will have even colder temperatures at or below freezing. You’ll once again need to protect and cover the plants tonight. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb into the 60s.

What’s next: Temperatures next week will reach the 60s most days. This is still below average but warmer than the weekend temperatures. Rain chances develop Tuesday and showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

