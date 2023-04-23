Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.

The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move comes after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

In a statement, the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it voluntarily made the filing “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”

The firm said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it “begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.”

The company said it also intends to uphold commitments to customers, employees and partners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 2-year-old Leilani West of St. Louis...
2-year-old St. Louis girl found safe after Endangered Person Advisory
The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Kias
States, except Missouri push for Kia and Hyundai recalls, while Metro residents continue to fear theft
Mario Hudgins was charged Friday for abusing his girlfriend, threatening to kill her, and...
Man charged for allegedly threatening, abusing girlfriend, fighting police

Latest News

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck