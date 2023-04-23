One person dead after apartment fire in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died in a fire at the 1800 block of South 9th Street in St. Louis on Saturday night.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene a few blocks away from the Soulard Farmers Market just after 9 p.m. to an occupied two-story brick building. Firefighters at the scene said that the fire was contained to the kitchen, where they found a person who died.

Battalion 2 reports: One fatality. #Fire extinguished. Companies are ventilating. Fire investigators & @SLMPD Regional Bomb & Arson investigating. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 23, 2023

Fire investigators and Regional Bomb and Arson investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating this fire.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.