One person dead after apartment fire in Soulard
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died in a fire at the 1800 block of South 9th Street in St. Louis on Saturday night.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene a few blocks away from the Soulard Farmers Market just after 9 p.m. to an occupied two-story brick building. Firefighters at the scene said that the fire was contained to the kitchen, where they found a person who died.
Fire investigators and Regional Bomb and Arson investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating this fire.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.