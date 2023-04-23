I-44 closed due to accident involving police car, semi-truck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-44 is shut down near the Lindbergh exit due to an accident involving a police car and a semi-truck early Sunday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, I-44 is still closed. MODOT has no estimate on when it will reopen.

At least three people have been taken to the hospital because of the crash.

This story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

