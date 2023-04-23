Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sent a letter to one of her line attorneys telling them to show up in court, even though they’re on leave.
By Susan El Khoury
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 found out St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sent a letter to one of her line attorneys telling them to show up in court, even though they’re on leave.

On Monday, a jury trial against 18-year-old Jonathan Jones was supposed to start. He’s one of the people accused of shooting and killing Brandon Scott back in September 2021 near the arch grounds.

When no prosecutors showed up for trial this week, the judge told Gardner she has to go to court this upcoming Monday. He wants her to explain why she shouldn’t be held in contempt.

The assistant circuit attorney on this case has reportedly been on leave. That’s where this new letter comes in. We learned today Gardner had two of her employees, both who work as investigators in the office, go to that attorney’s house.

We’re told they waited until the attorney got home, then gave them a letter from Gardner saying quote, “You are directed to appear in court,” on Monday.

They also dropped off a copy of the notice the judge sent to Gardner threatening to hold her in contempt. News 4 reached out to Gardner’s office and are waiting for a response.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 2-year-old Leilani West of St. Louis...
2-year-old St. Louis girl found safe after Endangered Person Advisory
The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Kias
States, except Missouri push for Kia and Hyundai recalls, while Metro residents continue to fear theft

Latest News

New garden opens at Laclede’s Landing
New garden opens at Laclede’s Landing
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
Female firefighter camp aiming to bring more women into the field
Female firefighter camp aiming to bring more women into the field
New garden opens at Laclede’s Landing
New garden opens at Laclede’s Landing
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave