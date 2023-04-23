Game Day Blog: CITY SC face Colorado Rapids in week nine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face the Colorado Rapids at Dick Sporting Goods Park for week nine of the MLS season, following their remarkable 5-1 home game win against Cincinnati. Tonight’s match kicks off in Colorado at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Last week’s win against the previously undefeated league leaders, FC Cincinnati, brought CITY SC back to the top spot of the Supporters’ Shield table, breaking their two-game losing streak. The team returned from back-to-back shutouts at the hands of Seattle and Minnesota to score a team-high of five goals against Cincinnati.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on the Apple TV app or on the Apple TV website.

