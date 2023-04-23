Game Day Blog: CITY SC face Colorado Rapids in week nine

CITY SC players celebrate during their game against FC Cincinnati
CITY SC players celebrate during their game against FC Cincinnati(St. Louis CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face the Colorado Rapids at Dick Sporting Goods Park for week nine of the MLS season, following their remarkable 5-1 home game win against Cincinnati. Tonight’s match kicks off in Colorado at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Last week’s win against the previously undefeated league leaders, FC Cincinnati, brought CITY SC back to the top spot of the Supporters’ Shield table, breaking their two-game losing streak. The team returned from back-to-back shutouts at the hands of Seattle and Minnesota to score a team-high of five goals against Cincinnati.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on the Apple TV app or on the Apple TV website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBD
‘Quite terrifying:’ Local businesses fear strict regulation of Delta THC products
Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex...
2 accused of sex trafficking teens arrested at hotel near Lambert Airport
A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate
Family speaks after St. Charles mother dies after falling at work
St. Charles mother who died after falling at work was an artist, hard worker, husband tells News 4
Haylee Morris
Pet sitter booked after dozens of animals found dead, neglected, police say

Latest News

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki kept FC Cincinnati at bay with one goal in the 5-1 victory.
Pre-match Preview: CITY SC heads to Colorado following huge home win
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) and Brendan Donovan (33) celebrate a 14-5 victory over...
Edman, Gorman homer, Cards beat Diamondbacks, MadBum 14-5
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) is congratulated by teammates Jake McCarthy and Nick...
Moreno’s homer caps big 4th, D-backs outlast Cards 8-7
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the...
Contreras hits mammoth blast for first homer with Cardinals