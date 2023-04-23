Frost or freeze possible through Monday AM

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Temps slight warmer, weaker winds today
  • Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Monday morning
  • Rain chances return beginning Tuesday

This Weekend: Bring the potted plants inside tonight and cover sensitive plants in your garden. A freeze is looking likely for many early Sunday as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties west, St. Louis and counties in Illinois are in a Frost Advisory.

What’s next: Temperatures next week will reach the 60s most days. This is still below average but warmer than the weekend temperatures. Rain chances develop Tuesday and showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 2-year-old Leilani West of St. Louis...
2-year-old St. Louis girl found safe after Endangered Person Advisory
The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
Kias
States, except Missouri push for Kia and Hyundai recalls, while Metro residents continue to fear theft
Mario Hudgins was charged Friday for abusing his girlfriend, threatening to kill her, and...
Man charged for allegedly threatening, abusing girlfriend, fighting police

Latest News

Unseasonably Cool This Weekend, Frost or Freeze Possible Tonight/Sunday Morning
Unseasonably Cool This Weekend, Frost or Freeze Possible Tonight/Sunday Morning
Unseasonably Cool This Weekend, Frost or Freeze Possible Tonight/Sunday Morning
Unseasonably Cool This Weekend, Frost or Freeze Possible Tonight/Sunday Morning
7 Day forecast
Chilly Weekend Ahead
Chilly Weekend Ahead
Chilly Weekend Ahead