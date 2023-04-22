U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to rule in the case of Christopher Dunn, a St. Louis, Missouri prisoner who has been in prison for 32 years for a 1990 murder.

In 1991, Dunn was convicted for a 1990 deadly shooting of 15-year-old Recco Rogers in North St. Louis. DeMorris Stepp, 14, and Michael Davis, 12, accused Dunn of the shooting in 1990 and testified against him. They later admitted they lied about Dunn’s involvement. No DNA ever tied Dunn to the murder.

Dunn claimed police and his public defender didn’t check out his alibi.

In December, Dunn’s lawyer filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged in 2020 that Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear Dunn’s case.

A Missouri Supreme Court case in 2016 (Lincoln v. Cassady) ruled claims of freestanding innocence are relegated to death row inmates. That ruling set the precedent of only allowing prosecutors to file a motion to vacate or set aside a judgment at any time if they have information that the death row inmate may be innocent or may have been erroneously convicted, excluding all other convicted felons.

“It was a huge blow,” Kira Dunn told News 4. “We were hoping that highest court in the land would say, ‘Hey, Missouri. You’re still part of the United States. You just can’t incarcerate an innocent person.’”

“With all the petitions that they [U.S. Supreme Court] get, it’s not unusual for them to deny a case, but I think the impact is greater on, you know, others who are in that particular situation, because we will not have a ruling. There we will not an opinion from them to, I think, give guidance in the way we handle freestanding claims here in Missouri,” said Kenya Brumfield-Young, a criminal justice professor at Saint Louis University.

Dunn’s family is still hopeful the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office will file a petition to the courts to get Dunn a new hearing. Circuit attorney Kim Gardner is facing removal attempts by state officials, while prosecutors in her office resign amid the controversy.

“We’re also quite aware that her office is under attack and just experiencing a lot of problems right,” Kira said. “We understand that it may take attention away from Chris’ case, and other people who could benefit from the Conviction Integrity Unit review.”

