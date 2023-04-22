Unseasonably Cool This Weekend, Frost or Freeze Possible Tonight/Sunday Morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds subside this evening
  • Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Sunday morning
  • Rain chances return beginning Tuesday

This Weekend: Bring the potted plants inside tonight and cover sensitive plants in your garden. A freeze is looking likely for many early Sunday as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties west, St. Louis and counties in Illinois are in a Frost Advisory.

What’s next: Temperatures next week will reach the 60s most days. This is still below average but warmer than the weekend temperatures. Rain chances develop Tuesday and showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

