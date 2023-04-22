New SLMPD chief points to changes in the department after first 100 days on the force

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy marked 100 days on the force this week.

Tracy said he plans on sticking around whether or not the state gains control of the police department. One of his main focuses has been getting violent offenders off the streets. He made a point to mention that a small percentage of people commit most of the crime in the city.

Tracy is making changes to the department, like adding more training, negotiating a contract with officers after years of not having one, and working with other law enforcement to tackle crime.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilly Weekend Ahead
Chilly Weekend Ahead
One person died in an accident that involved an SUV and motorcycle in Fenton Thursday afternoon
NB 141 at Bowles in Fenton reopens after fatal accident
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Firefighters injured in Jamestown Mall fire
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite...
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Latest News

Sports Generic
POWERplex will not be part of former St. Louis Mills Mall redevelopment
Hawaii
Make-A-Wish grants Maryland Heights girl trip to Hawaii
POWERplex, one of the largest amateur sports complexes in the region, announced Thursday it...
POWERplex pulls out of development former St. Louis Mills Mall
Robert Tracy
New SLMPD chief points to changes in the department after first 100 days on the force