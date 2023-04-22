New SLMPD chief points to changes in the department after first 100 days on the force

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy marked 100 days on the force this week.

Tracy said he plans on sticking around whether or not the state gains control of the police department. One of his main focuses has been getting violent offenders off the streets. He made a point to mention that a small percentage of people commit most of the crime in the city.

Tracy is making changes to the department, like adding more training, negotiating a contract with officers after years of not having one, and working with other law enforcement to tackle crime.

