Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond

Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body was found in a pond. (Source: WLBT)
By Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder charges after a child’s body was found in a pond in Mississippi.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a resident called his office Friday morning regarding a 5-year-old boy who had come to their front door.

The special-needs child could not share where he was from but with the help of deputies, they were able to locate his mother about an hour later.

Authorities said when they found the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Brooke Mallet, she was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old John Walker, and they were unaware that the child had gone missing.

While deputies were speaking with the mother, it was realized that a 3-year-old was also missing from the home.

Pace said deputies then began to look for the child, along with officers from the Vicksburg Police Department. Drones were also put into use.

Authorities said during their search they ended up finding the 3-year-old’s body in a pond. First responders administered CPR, but the child was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff, the child’s mother and boyfriend were arrested and charged with murder. Pace said this does not mean that they deliberately killed the child, but their alleged inactions led to the child’s death.

The 5-year-old boy has since been taken in by child protective services, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex...
2 accused of sex trafficking teens arrested at hotel near Lambert Airport
CBD
‘Quite terrifying:’ Local businesses fear strict regulation of Delta THC products
A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate
Family speaks after St. Charles mother dies after falling at work
St. Charles mother who died after falling at work was an artist, hard worker, husband tells News 4
Haylee Morris
Pet sitter booked after dozens of animals found dead, neglected, police say

Latest News

This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
FILE - Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department...
NAACP sues Mississippi over ‘separate and unequal policing’
An Amber Alert issued for two children from New Mexico has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 New Mexico children
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama education director ousted over book’s stance on race