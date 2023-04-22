Man found dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot in a car early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at 12:10 p.m. Saturday and found a man inside a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

