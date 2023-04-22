Leopards born at St. Louis Zoo celebrate first birthday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two babies are celebrating their first birthdays at the St. Louis Zoo.

Anya and Irina, the Amur leopards, turned one yesterday.

On April 21, 2022, Amur leopards Anya and Irina were born! As part of wishing them a wonderful first birthday, we are sharing a recent blog by Carnivore Keeper Jackie McGarrahan: https://t.co/i4XGdXGNRZ



📸 : Anya (left) and Irina (right)#TDIH #AmurLeopard #StlZoo #AnimalsAlways pic.twitter.com/tcXeKlEFPg — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) April 22, 2023

The two were the first cubs born at the zoo since 2010, marking a significant contribution to their species which is considered one of the most endangered cats in the world.

You can see them in big cat country. Each is about 62 pounds now.

