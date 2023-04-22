Leopards born at St. Louis Zoo celebrate first birthday

Two babies are celebrating their first birthdays at the St. Louis Zoo.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two babies are celebrating their first birthdays at the St. Louis Zoo.

Anya and Irina, the Amur leopards, turned one yesterday.

The two were the first cubs born at the zoo since 2010, marking a significant contribution to their species which is considered one of the most endangered cats in the world.

You can see them in big cat country. Each is about 62 pounds now.

