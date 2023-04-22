KMOV signal to be down due to scheduled maintenance

CBS KMOV 4 Logo
CBS KMOV 4 Logo(CBS KMOV 4 Logo)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The KMOV station signal will be down Saturday night into Sunday morning due to a new transmitter for the station being set up.

The signal will be down from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This should not affect the Saturday or Sunday newscasts.

The new transmitter is set to be operational starting next week and will provide a stronger signal.

Currently, KMOV is operating on a low-power backup transmitter while installing a new high-power transmitter. This may cause the signal may be weak at times.

If you are having difficulties watching the over-the-air signal:

You can watch our newscast here, and download the KMOV news app and the KMOV streaming app.

You can check CBS.com for some primetime shows.

