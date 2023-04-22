Hundreds participate in Cardinals 5k

A winning run at Busch Stadium on Saturday morning as Cardinals fans laced up their shoes to invest in the area’s youth.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Hundreds of people took part in the Cardinals 5k in Downtown St. Louis.

Hundreds of people took part in the Cardinals 5k in Downtown St. Louis.

This year people were also able to participate virtually. Money raised helps local kids.

Cardinals Care has raised over $30 million for St. Louis children since its establishment in 1997.

