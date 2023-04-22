Golf cart debate in Chesterfield leaves residents in limbo

By Alex Gaul
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A growing debate over a growing method of local transport is brewing in some West County communities.

According to a recent post from the Chesterfield Police Department, golf carts and unlicensed ‘low speed vehicles’ are banned from city streets, per a local ordinance. Golf carts can’t get licensed because they are not powerful enough. Chief Ray Johnson says the city council sees it as a safety issue.

“You’re mixing a very lightweight golf cart with automobiles on the same street,” Johnson said. “They do not have the safety features an automobile does.”

Johnson said unsafe driving hasn’t been a huge issue in Chesterfield, and the penalty is most often just a code violation or traffic ticket. But residents in subdivisions like Chesterfield’s Fienup Farms have been pushing for a reversal.

Resident Dawn Sonntag says her family purchased a golf cart last year, learning that they can’t legally use it to get around the neighborhood.

“We have a garden on the far other side of the subdivision, that it’s very helpful to get to our garden,” Sonntag said. “It would be great if it was clear cut, because we do get pushback.”

“I think golf carts just make sense in our subdivision, when we moved in, it was kind of made known that it was a golf cart friendly community with the amenities spread out and no public parking.”

Partly because of advocacy by Fienup Farms residents, the issue came up in a Chesterfield City Council committee meeting in March. Leaders suggested allowing subdivisions to opt into allowing golf carts, but no official changes have been made.

In recent years, many Missouri municipalities have allowed golf carts, relying on state statues that say municipalities can choose how to regulate them, if at all. Webster Groves passed an ordinance in 2021 allowing them. They have also become popular in the St. Louis City neighborhood of Soulard.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day forecast
Chilly Weekend Ahead
One person died in an accident that involved an SUV and motorcycle in Fenton Thursday afternoon
NB 141 at Bowles in Fenton reopens after fatal accident
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Firefighters injured in Jamestown Mall fire
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite...
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns
Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex...
2 accused of sex trafficking teens arrested at hotel near Lambert Airport

Latest News

The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
The nation’s highest court will not rule in a case regarding a Missouri prisoner.
U.S. Supreme Court won’t rule in Chris Dunn case; hope remains in St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
A growing debate over a growing method of local transport is brewing in some West County...
Golf cart debate in Chesterfield leaves residents in limbo
Kias
States, except Missouri push for Kia and Hyundai recalls, while Metro residents continue to fear theft