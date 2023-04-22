Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2-year-old St. Louis girl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 2-year-old Leilani West of St. Louis Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye shirt and pants and is described as 2 feet tall, 60 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with a birthmark on her left thumb.

She was last seen at the 11000 block of Ruesta Drive at 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to the St. Louis County Police, a possible suspect or associate is Thomas West, 32, and is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Missouri license plate of 06ALMN.

A police report states that West forcefully removed the child from her mother after the mother broke up with him.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

