A.J. McCarron’s 6 TDs led Battlehawks to 53-28 win over Orlando Guardians

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks came up big in their last home opener, defeating the Orlando Guardians 53-28 Saturday.

Although they trailed, the Battlehawk defense held the Guardians at bay, keeping the score 6-3 in the first quarter.

The offense responded in the second quarter with a touchdown ran by running back Kareem Walker. The Guardians later scored off a fake punt pass to take the lead.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron moved the ball down the field with a 34-yard pass to Darius Shepherd. The former Alabama quarterback later found receiver Hakeem Butler for a seven-yard passing touchdown.

The two teams continued to go back-and-forth throughout the second quarter. Within the last two minutes of the half, McCarron found tight end Jake Sutherland to take the lead.

In the third quarter, McCarron connected to running back Steven Mitchell for a 13-yard touchdown pass, and another one to Butler for 66 yards. The offense continued to extend their lead in the fourth with another touchdown pass thrown to Shepherd, and another pass to Mitchell.

Within the last minute of the game, the Guardians attempted another fake punt pass, but the Battlehawks defense secured the game with an interception made by safety Brandon Sebastian.

McCarron finished the game with a total of 420 passing yards and six touchdowns. Butler finished the game with 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Shepherd trailed behind with 96 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell finished with 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, defensive back Lavert Hill finished with eight total tackles and three tackle-for-loss. Sebastian had a total of six tackles and two interceptions.

The Battlehawks will know if they are in the playoffs after the matchup between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the Las Vegas Vipers.

