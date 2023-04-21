Washington University investigation of Transgender Center finds no misconduct

Washington University launched an internal investigation into the Transgender Center at St....
Washington University launched an internal investigation into the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower claimed misconduct in February 2023.(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Washington University released a statement on its internal investigation on Friday.

In the statement, Washington University said that their internal investigation of the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital affirmed that the appropriate policies and procedures, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, are being followed.

Washington University also said it will continue to cooperate with the formal investigation by the Missouri Attorney General.

This follows after whistleblower and former employee of the Transgender Center, Jamie Reed, claimed the center was causing permanent harm to its patients. This accusation led to the Missouri Attorney General launching a formal investigation into the center.

Along with the statement Washington University released its summary of conclusions, which can be viewed below.

News 4 reached out to Washington University for comment, which was declined.

