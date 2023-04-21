Steve’s Hot Dogs teams up with Proper Cannabis to celebrate 4/20

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Steve’s Hot Dogs teamed up with Proper Cannabis to celebrate 4/20.

“Potdog is a good word for it, I like that,” said Steve Ewing, owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs.

The eatery had hot dogs dyed green and wrapped in “rolling paper” or topped with tater tots, pretzel bites and FUNYUNS.

“This year, with recreational cannabis legal for adult use in Missouri, we felt like a celebration was in order. Since Steve’s Hot Dogs is our favorite spot for truly epic munchies, the partnership was a no-brainer,” said Spencer Pernikoff of Proper Cannabis.

The one-day celebration was full of unique eats, live music, comedy and giveaways. They even had THC drinks on the menu, which were called “stoner bowls.”

