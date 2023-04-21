‘Quite terrifying:’ Local businesses fear strict regulation of Delta THC products

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that regulates Delta THC products, which are similar to marijuana, the same as recreational weed.

Delta is a substance found in hemp, which contains THC that produces a high. The products have been legal since Congress passed the 2018 farm bill because they technically meet the parameters for hemp, which is federally legal.

You can find these products at head shops, gas stations and specialty stores.

At Cardinal CBD in South County, business boomed Thursday, April 20, a holiday all about getting high.

Matt Kulic has owned the store for four years but that could change if a certain bill passes in Jefferson City.

“Quite terrifying, it would basically shut down our business,” said Kulic.

The bill from State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R) would put Delta products in the same category as recreational marijuana.

“Right now, it’s just something that is completely unregulated in the state,” said Gregory.

A hearing was held last week on HB 1328, which would only allow Delta sales in the tightly-watched dispensaries.

“Now, as you can imagine, the Delta 8 market sold in gas stations and head shops across the state are completely untested products. We don’t know exactly what’s in the product,” said Anthony David, an opponent of the bill and COO of Green Precision Analytics.

But there could be unintended consequences.

“It would shut down our business essentially,” said Chris Beerman, co-owner of Simply Natural, which farms hemp in Jefferson County.

Beerman said his products turn into CBD, a chemical in cannabis and hemp that doesn’t cause a high.

Beerman’s worried about the bill because it states “Any intoxicating product sold in this state containing (THC) or any other intoxicating cannabinoid” would be subject to the strict regulations.

That could ban CBD and his business.

“I think a lot of people in the industry intoxicating products need to be regulated but the way they go about it needs to be done in a more consensus and at least reaching out to the stakeholders in the hemp industry,” said Beerman.

Back at Cardinal CBD, Kulic said his customers want pain relief and don’t want to consume booze or opioids to get it.

And his Delta products give people less of a high than traditional pot.

“It’s a little less psychoactive, what I tell people is it doesn’t take you to this higher mental state where you have a big spacey head,” said Kulic.

Kulic also pointed out that his Delta and CBD products have a QR code on them and give customers specifics on what is in the product.

