Pre-match Preview: CITY SC heads to Colorado following huge home win

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki kept FC Cincinnati at bay with one goal in the 5-1 victory.(Sophia Scheller, St. Louis CITY SC | Sophia Scheller)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a dominant performance at home against Fc Cincinnati, CITY SC is heading back on the road looking to continue fueling momentum with a win against the Colorado Rapids.

Last week’s 5-1 victory was huge for CITY SC. St. Louis is now third in the most recent MLS Power Rankings, leading the league in Goals Scored (20), Points (18), Wins (6) and Goal Differential (+11). Many thought the back-to-back losses prior to Cincinnati would drag St. Louis back down to Earth, but that was not the case. The 5-1 rout was the team’s fifth time scoring three or more goals in a match.

This week, CITY SC faces the Colorado Rapids for the first time this season. There isn’t much to say about this one. The Rapids are coming off a 2-2 road draw against Charlotte, which was the first time Colorado scored multiple goals in a single match this season. The Rapids are currently 11th in the MLS Western Conference, 10 spots below CITY SC. They also have 15 fewer goals and have yet to secure a second victory this year. CITY SC goes into this one with five different players having netted multiple goals this year. That’s the most such goal scorers by any team this season.

Match time is set for 8:30 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 22. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

