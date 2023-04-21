Pre Game Preview: Battlehawks playoff berth still possible

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Battlehawks’ regular season will come to an end Saturday as they prepare for their matchup against the Orlando Guardians at the Dome.

On Sunday, Apr 16, the team lost to the Seattle Sea Dragons, 30-12, causing their playoff dreams to hang by a thread. Although the Battlehawks must win in order to earn their spot, there are playoff scenarios the team and fans must know.

If the Battlehawks win and the Sea Dragons lose, they will clinch a spot in the playoffs. If both teams lose, then the Battlehawks will still be in since the loss is a non-divisional matchup.

If both teams win, the Battlehawks would have to score 19 more points against the Guardians and still must rank first in total points against to win the tiebreaker 4.

Current Standings:



North

*D.C. Defenders (8-1)

St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3)

Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)

Vegas Vipers (2-7)



South

*Houston Roughnecks (6-3)

Arlington Renegades (4-5)

San Antonio Brahmas (3-6)

Orlando Guardians (1-8)



*Clinched Division Championship berth, home-field pic.twitter.com/EHaLIedqFk — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) April 21, 2023

The Battlehawks are 6-3 for the regular season. They are ranked fifth in scoring on offense, and second in tackling on defense.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron is second in the league for passing yards with 1,730 and 18 touchdowns. Running back Brian Hill also ranked second in the league for rushing yards with 416. Receivers Darrius Sheperd and Hakeem Butler hold the third and fourth spot in the lead in receiving, with over 400 yards. Shepherd has five total touchdowns, and Butler has six.

The Guardians are 1-8 in the lead, sitting in last place. Although their season did not go as planned, they showed that they can still compete with a close 37-36 win in week 7 against the D.C. Defenders.

The Guardians also are ranked third in scoring, putting up 25 total touchdowns for the season. Their top receiver, Cody Latimer, is ranked second in receiving yards, with a total of 558 yards and four touchdowns. On the defensive side, linebacker Terrance Plummer leads the team in tackles with 51 total.

The game will start at 11 a.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans are also encouraged to wear blue for the last home game.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.