POWERplex will not be part of former St. Louis Mills Mall redevelopment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- POWERplex, one of the largest amateur sports complexes in the region, announced Thursday it will discontinue operations at the former St. Louis Mills Mall on May 1.

A spokesperson for POWERplex said the sports complex and property owner Industrial Commercial Properties of Cleveland were unable to reach a long-term lease agreement for developments at the former mall. There was a plan to build 18 volleyball courts, eight beach volleyball courts, an event center, five turfed baseball fields and three additional fields.

Officials for Big Sports Properties, which operates POWERplex, said in a statement that it is too early to speculate on future opportunities. Dan Buck, managing partner of Big Sports Properties, said the company will be discussing public-private partnerships with many communities in the coming months.

