Patrick Henry Downtown Academy honored as Green Ribbon school

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis City school is getting a national honor as a Green Ribbon school.

Patrick Henry Downtown Academy is being recognized by the Department of Education for being green. The school has focused on the well-being of students and looked for ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

Patrick Henry is the 19th school in Missouri to ever win and the first in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colder days ahead
Colder Days Ahead
‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Firefighters injured in Jamestown Mall fire
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Joe McCulloch was appointed St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney by County Executive Steve...
St. Charles County Executive appoints Lohmar’s replacement

Latest News

Sports Generic
POWERplex will not be part of former St. Louis Mills Mall redevelopment
Family speaks after St. Charles mother dies after falling at work
St. Charles mother who died after falling at work was an artist, hard worker, husband tells News 4
County Port Authority moves forward with funding for Jamestown Mall demolition day after fire
County Port Authority moves forward with funding for Jamestown Mall demolition day after fire
St. Charles Co. first responders target staffing shortage with leadership summit
St. Charles Co. first responders target staffing shortage with leadership summit