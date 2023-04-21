Patrick Henry Downtown Academy honored as Green Ribbon school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis City school is getting a national honor as a Green Ribbon school.

Patrick Henry Downtown Academy is being recognized by the Department of Education for being green. The school has focused on the well-being of students and looked for ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

Patrick Henry is the 19th school in Missouri to ever win and the first in St. Louis.

