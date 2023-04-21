Man charged for threatening, abusing girlfriend, fighting police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was issued charges Friday for threatening and abusing his girlfriend, and running from officials in St. Louis County.

According to a probable cause statement, on Tuesday Mario Hudgins, 33, physically abused his girlfriend after accusing her of stealing money from him. The suspect struck the victim, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor while allegedly pointing a gun at her.

The victim’s cousin walked in to see what is going on, and Hudgins pointed another gun at her. The suspect left then returned the next morning.

The girlfriend left with Hudgins to a hotel to keep peace, then the suspect later demanded money from her at the hotel while pointing a gun and threatened to kill her. The suspect became erratic and started taking drugs while still holding the gun at the victim.

The girlfriend tried to escape, but Hudgins refused and ordered her to contact her friends and family to request for money. The suspect later took the victim to Koeneman Park where he continues to threaten her and ended up pointing the gun to her head. He later shot her and missed.

Police later arrived to the scene on Wednesday. Hudgins threatened and pointed his gun at the officers, then later fled the scene. A foot pursuit occurred, and the suspect dropped his gun while jumping over a fence.

Officers later found Hudgins hiding in a sewer, and attempted to arrest him six hours later. After the suspect came out of the sewer, he allegedly began to fight the officers, injuring one of them, and police later arrested him.

Hudgins was charged for three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of fourth degree domestic assault, one count of first degree kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of first degree domestic assault, two counts of resisting/interfering with arrest, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of third degree assault to a special victim. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

