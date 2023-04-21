Make-A-Wish grants Maryland Heights girl trip to Hawaii

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Make-A-Wish has granted more than 9,000 wishes in the last 40 years for kids with critical illnesses.

The foundation’s Missouri and Kansas chapter has done a lot of good over those four decades. That continued with a luau for a special Maryland Heights girl.

Dannah Warner, 17, wished for a trip to Hawaii. She battles Sickle Cell Disease, an inherited blood disorder.

Warner’s two sisters also have the disease and received wishes from Make-A-Wish. Dannah will be the third one in the family to have her wish granted once the family goes on their trip to Hawaii in July.

