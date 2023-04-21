Colder Days Ahead

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Rain for parts of the area, heaviest southeast tonight
  • Cooler air for Friday, Colder For the weekend
  • Frost/Freeze potential Sunday morning

Tonight: Scattered rain and storms, more widespread southeast of St. Louis. This rain moves out and expect a cooler day Friday.

Friday-Weekend: Cooler days ahead with highs in the 60s Friday. But Saturday and Sunday are even colder. And we may see some frost Sunday morning with a potential freeze in outlying areas north and northwest of the St. Louis metro.

7 Day Forecast

