Colder days ahead

Rain for parts of the area, heaviest southeast tonight

Cooler air for Friday, Colder For the weekend

Frost/Freeze potential Sunday morning

Tonight: Scattered rain and storms, more widespread southeast of St. Louis. This rain moves out and expect a cooler day Friday.

Friday-Weekend: Cooler days ahead with highs in the 60s Friday. But Saturday and Sunday are even colder. And we may see some frost Sunday morning with a potential freeze in outlying areas north and northwest of the St. Louis metro.

