Chilly Weekend Ahead

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A drier, cooler pattern through Monday
  • Frost/Freeze possible Sunday morning & again Monday morning
  • Rain chances arrive next Tuesday - Thursday

Friday-Weekend: Cooler days ahead with highs in the 60s Friday. But Saturday and Sunday are even colder. And we expect a freeze/frost Saturday night into early Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

