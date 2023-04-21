Chilly Weekend Ahead

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A drier, cooler pattern through Monday

Frost/Freeze possible Sunday morning & again Monday morning

Rain chances arrive next Tuesday - Thursday

Friday-Weekend: Cooler days ahead with highs in the 60s Friday. But Saturday and Sunday are even colder. And we expect a freeze/frost Saturday night into early Sunday.

