2 accused of sex trafficking teens arrested at hotel near Lambert Airport

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex...
Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex trafficking of a child; Robinson is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman from Texas were arrested at a hotel near Lamber Airport in February and are accused of sex trafficking teens.

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex trafficking of a child; Robinson is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors allege the two transported and harbored a 16-year-old and 17-year-old for the purpose of using them in a commercial sex act. Robinson admitted to authorities that he took semi-nude photos of the teens in a sexual position. Police say Green admitted to taking a photo of the teen for use in an online ad. The ads had Green’s phone number on them, authorities allege.

Both suspects are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 21 morning seven-day forecast
Cooler Days Ahead
One person died in an accident that involved an SUV and motorcycle in Fenton Thursday afternoon
NB 141 at Bowles in Fenton reopens after fatal accident
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Firefighters injured in Jamestown Mall fire
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite...
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Latest News

MoDOT
Lawmakers weigh stricter penalties for work zone crashes
CBD
‘Quite terrifying:’ Local businesses fear strict regulation of Delta THC products
MoDOT
Missouri lawmakers debate tougher work zone laws
CBD
Local businesses fear strict regulation of Delta THC products