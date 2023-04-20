St. Louis Dept. of Health asks public to avoid barrels being investigated for hazardous waste

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is working to identify the contents of two barrels sitting in an alleyway in the 4400 block of Enright in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Kim Vanden Berg, spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Department of Health, said the department notified the Missouri Department of Natural Resources(DNR), which will work to identify what is in the barrels to determine proper disposal. A complaint was filed Sunday with the city in the 4400 block of Enright regarding outside waste, online records show.

“The Department of Health recommends the public refrain from interacting with the barrels until this determination has been made and the next steps are identified,” Vanden Berg said Thursday in an email to News 4.

It was not clear Thursday afternoon how long the barrels have been there, who put them there, and when caution tape and a sign telling people to avoid contact were added.

Municipal courts in St. Louis City assessed more than $192,000 in fines for illegal dumpers in 2022, a more than 130 percent increase over 2020. More than half of the 678 people cited did not have a City of St. Louis address.

