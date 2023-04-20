‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns

New leadership took over in Dardenne Prairie on Wednesday night, but before they were sworn in, the old board of aldermen wanted to get some work done.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New leadership took over in Dardenne Prairie on Wednesday night, but before they were sworn in, the old board of aldermen wanted to get some work done, and the public wasn’t happy.

“Today is a dark day in Dardenne Prairie,” community member Mark Hunter said.

The board officially passed a four-story mixed-use development complete with 190 apartment units and space for commercial business as well.

This came as members of the public consistently shouted at the mayor and board in formal speeches and off-the-cuff remarks throughout the meeting.

“It’s not about we don’t want people here, it’s what we don’t want... is a skyscraper,” said Cheryl Bratton.

Bratton, who calls herself not one for politics but was one of the city residents leading the charge against the project, called the development “outrageous.”

She lives near where the complex will be built.

“They have refused to listen to us, and we’ve, goodness knows we’ve tried,” said Bratton.

The developer was awarded a series of tax breaks on the project, and last week the project was opposed by the Wentzville school district. They even threatened to sue. They were concerned about losing out on at least $3 million.

But a deal was made over a week span.

“The district is withdrawing its previous comments in opposition to the project and no longer plans to seek litigation as it relates to this development,” said Danielle Tormala, superintendent of Wentzville Schools.

The city has something to gain from this as the value of the land the apartments will sit on are projected to be 80 times higher than what it currently is valued at.

Alderman Justin Underboeck said he was initially skeptical of the project but believes the developer needs those tax incentives to make the project work.

“I don’t think they’re getting a windfall here. They do have a lot of extraordinary expenses for this piece of ground,” said Underboeck.

Still, much of the crowd, who didn’t like the project to begin with, took offense to the development getting pushed through minutes before a new board could be seated and may have made a different decision.

“It’s a slap in our face,” said one resident who spoke at the meeting.

Tormala said the deal Wentzville made with the developer would eventually become public.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

