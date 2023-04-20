Rams Settlement money helps fund America’s Center Next Gen expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is on schedule for the new 72,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art exhibit space, which is part of the AC Next Gen project, in downtown St. Louis. This is a $240 million dollar project.

According to Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis, $210 million of that funding is a joint contribution from the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County. The other $30 million is from the Rams’ Settlement funds.

It's hard to miss the construction of the @AmericasCenter Next Gen project in downtown St. Louis. These renderings from @explorestlouis showcase the $240 million project.



$210 mm from STL City & County

$30 mm from the Rams settlement.



Completion is set for early 2024. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Kl582DoiUA — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) April 20, 2023

This first phase of construction also includes:

Aesthetic improvements to the Washington Avenue entrance and lobby with a new canopy

America’s Center branding

LED lighting and interior carpeting that will extend from the lobby through the gallery serving the exhibit halls

Replace the existing skylights in the second-floor atrium. Those have been in place since 1977.

New green space adjacent to America’s Center and behind T-Rex and Banker’s Lofts to be enjoyed by residents and convention goers.

Expanded and enclosed loading docks will double the existing capacity while enhancing the center’s aesthetics and concealing trucks.

Adjacent to the new exhibit space there will be a food garden that will grow fresh produce for our in-house caterer Levy restaurants.

Explore St. Louis, operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex and The Dome, celebrated a major milestone with the installation of the last piece of roof truss steel above the new convention space, last week.

The Explore St. Louis team gathered to witness Ben Hur Construction Company workers during an hour and a half process as an enormous crane hoisted and unhooked the truss and it was fully in place.

“Today’s topping off is a great accomplishment and step forward for all those involved in the AC Next Gen project,” said Kathleen Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis. “We are now closer to being able to compete with the best of the best in attracting national conventions and meetings. This helps to ensure our ever-increasing economic impact for the St. Louis downtown area and region.”

Events at America’s Center generate some $258 million annually in direct expenditures and support the jobs of nearly 3,500 St. Louisans.

The first phase of construction is set to be completed by early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.