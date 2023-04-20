Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own...
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own home
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines cancels ground stop, resumes service

Latest News

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.
Applications open for STL Youth Jobs summer program as they connect hundreds of young people...
Applications open for STL Youth Jobs summer program as they connect hundreds of young people with local businesses
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite...
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own