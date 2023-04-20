Outgoing East St. Louis mayor, other candidate allege voter fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Outgoing East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III and his opponent in April’s election are alleging voter fraud occurred during the election.

Eastern III and his mayoral opponent, Marie Franklin, sent letters to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office claiming illegal election procedures happened earlier in the month.

Neither entity has announced an investigation into the election or alleged there may have been voter fraud. All the alleged evidence has been eyewitness accounts, according to Franklin and members of her team.

Both claim voters were paid to vote, ballots were removed from mailboxes, and absentee ballots were returned and cast by someone other than the voter without the voter’s permission.

“It’s been going on for years,” Franklin told News 4.

Franklin was among several people who attempted to get the East St. Louis Board of Election to not certify the election Thursday. Commissioners told attendees that the election board doesn’t have the power to investigate voter fraud. The board advised the audience to take claims to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“It may in fact change the outcome of the entire election,” former East St. Louis employee and poll watcher Kelvin Ellis said.

Ellis himself was convicted of voter fraud in the early 2000s. He told News 4 he witnessed several fraudulent activities on Election Day on April 4 at several precincts.

“Particular individuals tried to recycle a whole group of people to, basically, just line up, change caps, clothes and pretend to be other individuals,” he said.

Current council member Charles Powell III won the mayor’s race with more than 2,000 votes. Mayor Eastern came in second with roughly 400 less votes. Franklin finished a distant third.

Powell III nor the State’s Attorney’s Office returned News 4′s request for comment as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.