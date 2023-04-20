Man pleads guilty to robbing ATM workers in St. Louis County in 2022

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing workers refilling an ATM machine in St. Louis County in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Mark Anthony Diggs admitted stealing a bag of money from two ATM Solutions employees while they were servicing an ATM machine at a Vantage Credit Union. He pleaded guilty to a robbery charge, as well as brandishing a gun while committing a violent crime.

The robbery in May 2022 was caught on video. Diggs’ DNA was found on paper inside the bag after a state police officer found it. Authorities later searched his home and found clothes that matched what he was wearing during the robbery.

Diggs faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum of seven years for the gun charge.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.