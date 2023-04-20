Man pleads guilty to robbing ATM workers in St. Louis County in 2022

Generic image
Generic image(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing workers refilling an ATM machine in St. Louis County in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Mark Anthony Diggs admitted stealing a bag of money from two ATM Solutions employees while they were servicing an ATM machine at a Vantage Credit Union. He pleaded guilty to a robbery charge, as well as brandishing a gun while committing a violent crime.

The robbery in May 2022 was caught on video. Diggs’ DNA was found on paper inside the bag after a state police officer found it. Authorities later searched his home and found clothes that matched what he was wearing during the robbery.

Diggs faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum of seven years for the gun charge.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 20 thunderstorm watch
First Alert Weather Day: Severe T-Storm Watch until 8pm
‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple agencies respond
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Joe McCulloch was appointed St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney by County Executive Steve...
St. Charles County Executive appoints Lohmar’s replacement

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
August execution date for man who killed St. Louis-area girl
Families of murder victims
Families of murder victims go to Illinois State Capitol to demand public safety solutions
Rendering from Explore St. Louis showcasing the Next Gen project in downtown St. Louis.
Rams Settlement money helps fund America’s Center Next Gen expansion
Rams Settlement money helps fund America’s Center Next Gen expansion