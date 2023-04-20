First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon & Evening strong storms

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible

The threat is focused on this Afternoon-Evening

Looking ahead, Cold 30s by Sunday morning with possible frost/freeze

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day in the afternoon to evening. In the St. Louis metro, 3pm to 7pm will be the prime time to be alert. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. The tornado threat is low, but not out of the question for a brief and isolated tornado. Some rain and storms may continue after the severe threat for Thursday evening and night. We expect storms to impact the late afternoon and evening rush hour in St. Louis. Most likely these storms are in the metro-east by 6-7pm. While some rain may continue later in the evening in St. Louis, the severe threat will move east and fade through the evening.

What’s next: After the front, we’ll be in a cooler trend through the weekend. Watch also for areas of a frost or freeze Sunday morning.

