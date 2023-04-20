Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple agencies respond

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening.

Fire crews from Spanish Lake, Pattonville, West and North County, University City, and St. Louis City responded to the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the building after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall. (KMOV staff)

News 4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

The mall closed in July 2014. Last year, there were talks of converting the mall site into a residential area or an agricultural and energy facility.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.