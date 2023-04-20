Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple agencies respond

A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening.

Fire crews from Spanish Lake, Pattonville, West and North County, University City, and St. Louis City responded to the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the building after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall.
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall.(KMOV staff)

News 4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

The mall closed in July 2014. Last year, there were talks of converting the mall site into a residential area or an agricultural and energy facility.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own...
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own home
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines cancels ground stop, resumes service

Latest News

Lawmakers target Wentzville I-70 corridor for expansion
Lawmakers target Wentzville I-70 corridor for expansion
Chinese Culture Days to return to Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend
Chinese Culture Days to return to Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend
Faith leaders raise nearly $2M to invest in local affordable housing
Faith leaders raise nearly $2M to invest in local affordable housing
Summer road construction season is underway
Summer road construction season is underway