Family, friends of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer to hold fundraiser in his honor Saturday

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV) -Family and friends of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins are planning a fundraiser to help raise money for other families of fallen first responders.

Timmins, 36, was killed in October of 2021 while investigating a stolen car at a Speedway gas station. He had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving in Roxana, Worden and Hartford before joining the Pontoon Beach police force in April 2020.

His family established the Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to provide financial support to the families of fallen officers.

“Tyler was just a genuine people person,” said Josh Jordan, a friend of Timmins who is helping to organize Saturday’s event.” I volunteer at the fire department so I worked a lot of wrecks and EMS calls with him over the years and he was always willing to give, go above and beyond and just do what’s right.”

Saturday’s second annual BBQ fundraiser will be held at Smokey Joe’s in Pontoon Beach and will offer $10 plates of BBQ. Plates include a pork steak or two brats, along with potato salad and slaw.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will go on until food runs out. Food can be taken to go, delivered or eaten at Smokey Joe’s.

“Every time there’s been a fundraiser, the crowd has been overwhelming and I think the crowd speaks for itself as to how much he was loved,” said Dawn Lienemann. “He didn’t just work in Pontoon Beach, he worked at three other departments and he went to school here. It’s just very important to all of us to keep it going and his memory alive.”

For donations or questions, text or call 618-798-1210.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.